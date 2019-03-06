Alfred Adkins, age 89, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on October 28, 1929 in Isom, KY to the late Elzy and Mary Stidham Adkins. Alfred was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 333 in Sun Prairie, WI and the VFW. He retired from General Telephone after 20+ years of faithful service. Alfred enjoyed working outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Alfred is preceded in death by, wife, Maggie Adkins; siblings, Raymond Adkins, Roman Adkins, Roland Adkins, Renavae Cornett, Refa Williams, Geneva Young and Faye Wallace.

Survived By:

Son……………… Bradley Adkins and wife Carey of Nekoosa, WI

Daughters…… Yvonne Lambert and husband Mark of Pilot Mountain, NC

Rochelle Dushack and husband Pat of Sun Prairie, WI

Sister………….. Carolene Sexton and husband Randall “Tommy” of Oak Ridge

10 grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren

The family would like to thank Carolene and Tommy Sexton, Judy and Bobby Dodd, Ania Williams and his Parish of St. Therese for their love and care.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church of Clinton on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Father Julius officiating. Alfred’s interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com