ACSD vs. CPD in ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hoops contest

On Saturday, March 30th, the deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Clinton Police Department will square off against one another in the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game.

The game will be played on Saturday, March 30th at 6 pm at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School, and while admission is free, donations will be gladly accepted to raise money for the 5th grade LEAD Summer Leadership Camp.