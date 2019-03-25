ACSD seeking vehicle theft suspect after pursuit

An Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy responding to a call that a security officer on the Coal Creek Company’s property in Briceville was following a stolen vehicle ended up in a pursuit with that vehicle Sunday night.

Deputy Randall Seay reports that he responded to Hoskins Gap, Trail 2, and met there with a Coal Creek security officer, who told him that his supervisor was behind a 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer that had been reported stolen from a home in Rocky Top. The security officer’s vehicle was blocking the exit of the trail as the supervisor had radioed ahead that the stolen SUV was heading toward him.

Deputy Seay parked his cruiser at a nearby home and waited with the security officer for the suspect vehicle, which drove around the deputy when he stepped out to stop him. The SUV continued around the security officer’s vehicle and took off down Hoskins Gap Road, then turned on to Frost Bottom Road, where Seay took over the lead in the pursuit.

The driver continued to flee, and Seay reports that he traveled anywhere between 60 and 90 miles an hour while failing to maintain a single lane of travel and disregarding traffic controls, like stop signs.

The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons after the SUV traveled through a construction zone.

Coal Creek Security told Seay that they had encountered the vehicle on Trail #2 and learned it was stolen after checking with dispatchers. They also provided deputies with the name of the driver, who was also identified by the vehicle’s rightful owner as the man who had stolen the SUV.

Deputies are seeking warrants for the suspect’s arrest and we will identify the suspect once charges are filed in the case.