ACSD recovers car, arrests one

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen car and arrested a LaFollette man early Friday morning.

Deputy Jake Spencer Stone was dispatched to Andersonville Highway on a report of a traffic hazard in the area shortly before 4:45 am Friday, and came across a gold Ford Taurus stopped slightly off the roadway. Next to the car was a man identified as 25-year-old LaFollette resident Karey Cody, who told Deputy Long that he had been driving when he got tired and pulled over, and that the car had gotten stuck in the mud.

A check with dispatchers revealed that the car had been reported stolen from a woman in Jacksboro, and that Cody’s driver’s license had been suspended for failing to pay fines in Campbell County. Cody claimed to not know the car was stolen, but did admit to driving without a license.

Deputies arrested Cody on charges of felony theft and driving on a suspended license. The car was taken to Quality Towing’s lot, and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was notified of its recovery.