ACSD investigating pony rustling

Jim Harris 1 min ago

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of livestock theft in Oliver Springs.

The alleged victuim told deputies that he had discovered several months ago that someone had stolen a pony from the field behind his home on Paradise Lane, but did not call police at the time, preferring to his own detective work, which he said led him to believe that the horse was taken to Kentucky and sold there by two men who he says live near his Oliver Springs property.

The man told deputies that the two men admitted to him that they had indeed taken the pony.

According to Sergeant Kenneth Bradley’s report, the victim provided him with the names, an approximate ages of the suspects, as well as a general idea of where they lived, although he did not know their specific address or addresses. Bradley reportedly made contact with the daughter of one suspect, who got her father to speak with him, but that conversation provided “no useful information” about the crime or the suspects.

The case has been referred to the Criminal Investigation Division.

