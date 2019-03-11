ACSD: Charges pending against alleged kidnapper

Once he is located, an Anderson County man will face charges including aggravated kidnapping after a woman accused him of holding her against her will and beating her.

Deputy Zach Bates met the alleged victim at a house on New Clear Branch Road on Sunday afternoon and was told that she had just escaped from a nearby home after the male resident kidnapped her on Friday. Deputy Bates noticed that she was covered in bruises “in different stages of healing” and a particularly fresh bruise on the right side of her head.

At first evasive, she eventually told Bates that she was afraid that her alleged captor would retaliate if she “snitched” on him, and that she did not want to press charges or “get him in trouble.” She was able to identify her attacker by name, but WYSH is not identifying the suspect until an arrest is made.

After being assured that she would be protected, the alleged victim told Bates that the man had refused to let her leave his house because he was concerned she would tell the police about him striking her during an argument Friday. She said that after the argument, he had dragged her down a hallway and beat her up, at one point holding a black switchblade knife to her throat and threatening to kill her. She also says the suspect told her that he “could have her taken to Colorado and killed for $500.” She also said that on Saturday, she had tried to call a friend to come get her, but the suspect broke her phone.

She told Bates that after the suspects’s mother gave her a sleeping pill, she was able to take advantage of the fact they thought she was asleep to make her escape. She ran to one neighbor’ s house, and then another after the man at the first house said he could not give her a ride. It was at the second house that Bates located her.

Bates went to the suspect’s house and spoke with the mother, who said that her son and a friend had just left. She also said that her son and the alleged victim had been fighting, but gave no specifics about the nature of their disagreement.

Bates and another deputy searched the home and located a black switchblade matching the description of the knife described by the victim, who also later identified it as the weapon the man had used to threaten her.

Once located, the suspect will face charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, vandalism and interfering with an emergency call.

The alleged victim was taken into custody herself on a failure to appear warrant.