Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Senior Center back open on Wednesday (TODAY)

AC Senior Center back open on Wednesday (TODAY)

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Anderson County Senior Center, which was closed Tuesday due to illness, reopened this morning at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton. Initially, officials with the Office on Aging had said the center would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday while they cleaned everything and let folks get better, but this morning, called WYSH to let us know that the center is in fact, back open today.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Another reminder: Community Engagement Day at ‘Aspire’ is Saturday

We would like to remind you that Saturday, March 23rd, will be the “Community Engagement …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.