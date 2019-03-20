AC Senior Center back open on Wednesday (TODAY)

The Anderson County Senior Center, which was closed Tuesday due to illness, reopened this morning at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton. Initially, officials with the Office on Aging had said the center would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday while they cleaned everything and let folks get better, but this morning, called WYSH to let us know that the center is in fact, back open today.
