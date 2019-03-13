Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Library Board to meet at Haley Farm

AC Library Board to meet at Haley Farm

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, March 21st at 4:00 pm at the Langston Hughes Library of the Alex Haley Farm in Clinton.

All library meetings are open to the public.

