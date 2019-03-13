AC Library Board to meet at Haley Farm

The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, March 21st at 4:00 pm at the Langston Hughes Library of the Alex Haley Farm in Clinton.
All library meetings are open to the public.
The Anderson County Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, March 21st at 4:00 pm at the Langston Hughes Library of the Alex Haley Farm in Clinton.
All library meetings are open to the public.
With warmer weather coming, Tennessee State Parks is hosting free guided spring hikes in all …