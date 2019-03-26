Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Health Department taking part in National Public Health Week

AC Health Department taking part in National Public Health Week

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Health Department is proud to be a part of National Public Health Week (NPHW) April 1-7, 2019. NPHW is about celebrating the power of prevention, advocating for healthy and fair policies, sharing strategies for successful partnerships and championing the role of a strong public health system.

“Improving the health of our residents is extremely important to us, and Public Health Week is an opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of public health in our communities,” said Art Miller, Director of the Anderson County Health Department. ”We look forward to continuing to work with our local partners to provide people with more opportunities to live and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Anderson County Health Department takes an active role in the health of Anderson County residents through many primary prevention projects and programs to help prevent disease before it happens. These include:

  • Baby & Me Tobacco Free – helping pregnant women and new mothers stop smoking
  • TNSTRONG – Youth-led movement advocating for tobacco-free lifestyles
  • Community walking/biking trails
  • School Walk/Run Clubs
  • Women, Infants and Children, or WIC – supplemental nutrition for mothers and young children

“In addition to primary prevention programs and projects, the Anderson County Health Department provides numerous services including well-child exams, immunizations, birth and death certificates, family planning and children’s dental care,” said Art Miller. “We encourage and invite the public to call or come by to learn about the many services we have to offer.”

The Anderson County Health Department is planning activities for National Public Health Week including a community focus group to assess priority health needs.

For more information, visit http://www.achealthdept.org/ or call 865-425-8800.

