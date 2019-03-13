Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Board of Trustees to meet three times

AC Board of Trustees to meet three times

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Employees Insurance Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday March 21st at 2 pm, Tuesday the 26th, and Wednesday the 27th, both of those at 1 pm.

All three meetings will be held in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

