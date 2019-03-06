CONTACT CareLine ‘Bursting the Blues’ March 30th

(Submitted) CONTACT Care Line will hold its annual Bursting the Blues fundraising gala on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Doubletree Hotel, 215 S. Illinois Avenue, in Oak Ridge. The gala is an opportunity for our community to shake off the winter blues with dinner, a silent auction, our unique “balloon pop,” and live music – this year featuring Oak Ridge musicians Robbie and James Lewis. Guests will enjoy a fun evening, say farewell to the February blues, and raise money to support those most at risk in our community at the time they most need our support.

Contrary to popular myth, suicide rates are highest in Spring and lowest in Winter. This trend is constant since studies dating back into the early 1800s. Researchers are uncertain about the cause. What they do know is that 978 lives were lost to suicide in Tennessee in 2018, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CONTACT Care Line has joined with more than 160 crisis centers across the country to form the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “As the only Lifeline call center in East Tennessee, CONTACT Care Line is uniquely positioned and committed to reducing deaths from suicide in our communities,” said Bruce Marshall, Executive Director, Contact Care Line.

CONTACT invites you to join with others in our community to raise funds to support this critically needed life-saving mission. In addition, there are opportunities to sponsor the gala, donate gift cards in amounts ranging from $25 to $100 for the “balloon pop,” or donate a unique opportunity, event or item of interest for the silent auction. To buy tickets to Bursting the Blues 2019, go to www.contactlistens.org or call (865) 312-7450. For event sponsorship and donation opportunities, call (865) 312-7450.

About Contact Care Line

CONTACT Care Line is East Tennessee’s oldest crisis hotline, answering crisis and other calls for help 365 days a year since November 3, 1973. Founded to address the need for immediate access telephone crisis services, our goal is to provide round-the-clock access for people in need. Through services that emphasize confidential, non-judgmental, and compassionate listening, Contact’s trained volunteers alleviate despair, isolation, distress, and suicidal feelings in callers from East Tennessee and beyond. There are no fees for our services and we largely depend on individual donors for funding. Since we are a 501c3 non-profit organization, your donations are tax deductible.