70 years of Oak Ridge history to be celebrated this week

The American Museum of Science and Energy is celebrating 70 years. As part of the celebration, there are three events scheduled next week, on March 19 and March 23, at AMSE and Oak Ridge History Museum.

It’s being called a platinum anniversary celebration of science, ingenuity, and the catalyst of the Atomic Age.

“As an anchor of the community, AMSE is proud to celebrate a city that once only existed a vision,” according to an AMSE press release. “The footprint of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, will forever be etched into history as one of the foundations of the Manhattan Project. Seventy years ago, steps were taken to preserve that vision and recognize how the world was changed by the ‘Secret City.’ The museum tells the story about how and why people learned to split the atom.” On March 19, 1949, the city’s gates and the nation’s first atomic energy museum, named the American Museum of Atomic Energy, were opened to the public for the first time.

You can join AMSE, the AMSE Foundation, and the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association at the three events, which will honor the 70 years of heritage and science and the “people who shaped and redirected a pivotal moment in history for the betterment of all.”

Here are the three events:

March 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Location: AMSE, 115 Main Street East, Oak Ridge

Platinum Anniversary, AMSE Foundation Fundraising Party—includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live auction, and lively conversation, plus live music by Tim Hughes Band. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets: Eventbrite.com (search for American Museum of Science and Energy)

March 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: AMSE, 115 Main Street East, Oak Ridge

The Secret is Out, AMSE’s Platinum Celebration—flag pole dedication and sculpture presentation, $5 admission all day, gaming competitions (winners receive a limited AMSE 3D printed award), food trucks, hair-raising electrical demonstrations, and an exhibit on the history of AMSE.

March 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Oak Ridge History Museum, 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge

Ribbon Cutting, Experiencing America’s Secret City at a Critical Moment in History—free admission all day.

11 a.m.—Ribbon cutting

11:30 a.m.—Cutting of cake

12 p.m.—Photo presentation of gate opening

12:30 p.m.—Story telling from the original event in 1949

2 p.m.—1940s swing dancers

“The American Museum of Science and Energy proudly welcomes you to our celebration of the vibrant, living history of how a Secret City changed the world and how our museum is ready to explain new science to future generations,” the press release said.

For questions about this exhibit or AMSE’s additional attractions, including museum hours, visit the website at www.amse.org.