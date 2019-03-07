Home / Featured / 7 local schools receive STEM grants

7 local schools receive STEM grants

Five Anderson County elementary and middle schools and two Oak Ridge middle schools were among the first recipients of a new competitive grant program sponsored by TVA, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, which is a TVA retiree organization.

Grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 were announced Tuesday for Andersonville, Fairview, Briceville and Grand Oaks Elementary Schools, as well as Norris Middle School, and both Jefferson and Robertsville Middle Schools in the Oak Ridge school system.

Norris Middle School was awarded $3,500, which will be used to purchase digital microscopes for the school’s Earth and Human and Life Science units.

Fairview Elementary School received $2,500 that will be used to plant a pollinator garden with flowers that attract monarch butterflies and other pollinators that are in trouble.

At Andersonville Elementary, the $1,000 grant will provide funding for a LCD projector for the science lab. The projector will allow students to take virtual field trips including tours to the Smithsonian Institute, science and energy museums.

Briceville Elementary School and Grand Oaks Elementary each were awarded $5,000 grants. At Briceville, the funds will provide students for robotics and a 3D printer to begin a STEM lab.

Grand Oaks Elementary says that its $5,000 will give students the opportunity to receive highly engaging introductory instruction in programming and coding through the use of Ozobots in their weekly technology class.

