Zachary (Kyle) Bales, age 27, of Harriman passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Kyle was a foreman and operator at Innovative Excavating. He loved working and operating machinery. Kyle was also a mechanic, which was his passion. He had been taking cars apart and putting them back together since he was a kid. He loved helping people. Everyone depended on Kyle so much when they needed help. He loved being the person people called on when they needed help.

SURVIVORS

Mother Teresa Harmon of Harriman

Daughter Kylan Bales of Harriman

Brother Cody Poole of Harriman

Sister Kresta Bales of Harriman

Grandparents Diane Hyde & Ray Hyde of Harriman

Uncles & Aunts David Hyde, Jessica Hyde, Kelvin Bennett& Angela Bennett

Niece & Nephew Terzie & Oakley Poole

Cousins Keylon & Kiersten Bennett, Emma, Gracie & Lilly Hyde

A host of special friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as information becomes available. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Go Fund Me account or to Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.