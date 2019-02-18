XFS: Annett captures first series win at Daytona

(MRN) Michael Annett captured his first career Xfinity Series win in Saturday’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Annett led a race-high 45 laps en route to the win, which came in his 230th start.

The JR Motorsports driver had to hold off the field, including his teammate Justin Allgaier, in the race to the finish line in order to take the checkered flag in the season-opening race.

“This is amazing,” Annett said. “I couldn’t do it without these guys. They’ve stuck with me through the hard times when everybody count us out, wonders why I get to drive this car. I think we showed it today. They worked their tails off.

“We got the 1 in Victory Lane. Our slogan this year is ‘One Team, One Dream, One Goal.’ This is one of them, so we’re starting off good.”

Annett has an ARCA win at Daytona in 2008. He’s never led more than 16 laps in a full Xfinity Series season before Saturday.

Allgaier, Brandon Jones, Ryan Seig and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five.

“Today’s race was fairly calm…. I was surprised,” said Allgaier after the expected scramble to the checkered flag never materialized.

Christopher Bell, Jeff Green, John Hunter Nemechek, Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott completed the first 10 finishers.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led 1 3 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 120 Running 45 2 15 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 120 Running – 3 16 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 120 Running 8 4 8 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 120 Running – 5 13 22 Austin Cindric Ford 120 Running 2 6 11 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 120 Running 4 7 21 93 Jeff Green Chevrolet 120 Running – 8 14 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 120 Running – 9 1 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 120 Running 4 10 7 8 Chase Elliott(i) Chevrolet 120 Running –