Wells named ‘Tourism Leader of the Year’

(Anderson County Tourism press release) Stephanie Wells, Director of Anderson County Tourism, is the 2019 recipient of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Chuck Davis Leadership-Tourism Leader of the Year Award. The Tourism Leader of the Year is awarded to an individual who best exemplifies outstanding leadership in the pursuit of excellence and has advanced the tourism industry in the region.

Wells has been the Director of Tourism in Anderson County since August 2001. She has lead the Tourism Council through multiple website development projects, advertising campaigns and niche marketing campaigns including the Ultimate Waterways, Hit the Trail and Travel 300 years in Three Days.

“When I first became the Director of Tourism, we were using dial-up internet and buying magazine advertisement,” said Wells. “The advancement of the internet and the introduction of social media has really changed the industry and I continually challenge myself to keep up with the trends, but also make sure that the right message is getting to the right target audience.”

“You can get lost in all the ways to communicate your message today. The most important thing to remember when you have a small budget, is do your homework on the front end, choose wisely and evaluate the results.”

During Wells’ tenure, the economic impact of tourism in Anderson County has almost doubled from $66.75 million to $120.67 million according to Tennessee Department of Tourism Development’s 2017 Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee Counties Study conducted by the Research Department of the U.S. Travel Association in Washington D.C. If you look at the money that Anderson County Government invested in tourism in 2017, you will see that the county receives a 315% return on investment and each household in Anderson County saves $331.90 in taxes each year because of tourism generated spending.

“I am fortunate that we have tourism partners in Anderson County that work hard and are dedicated to growing the industry in the county,” said Wells. “Many of our attractions are either small businesses or non-profits and some are even volunteer ran and they are competing, successfully, I might add, with large corporate attractions in surrounding counties and states and are nationally recognized by travelers.”

Wells is also an active board member of the Friends of Norris Dam State Park, Coal Creek Miners Museum, Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Rocky Top Chamber of Commerce East Tennessee Preservation Alliance and the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization Mobility Advisory Committee. Additionally, Wells served two terms as the Chairperson of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council.

An independent panel of tourism professionals selected the awardees from a group of nominated tourism leaders. The award was presented at the East Tennessee State Legislators Lunch on Hospitality & Tourism presented by the Greater Knoxville Hospitality Association, Visit Knoxville and the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council on February 8, 2019. The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council is an organization made up of Destination Marketing Organization representatives from the 16 counties in the Middle East Tennessee Region.