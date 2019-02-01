Wednesday fire investigated

A fire Wednesday afternoon caused serious damage to a home on Webster Lane in Clinton.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies reported that when they arrived, they made contact with the residents of 116 Webster Lane, who told them that they had been on the side of the home closest to Webster Lane when they began to see and smell smoke. The ACSD incident report indicates that one of them opened the door to the other side of the house, which uses the address of 110 Webster Lane, and saw flames and smoke.

The pair evacuated the home without injury. The fire was extinguished by the Claxton Volunteer Fire Department. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Crews from CUB responded to the home to remove the electrical meter, which was damaged in the fire.

The Criminal Investigation Division is working to determine the exact cause of the fire.