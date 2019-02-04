Veterans Breakfast this Saturday in Clinton

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by the Clinton Lions Club. Neal Vaughan, Secretary of the Clinton Lions Club, has carved service branch emblems to be awarded at the breakfast as part of the monthly door prizes. The Clinton Lions Club has been serving the community since 1940.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, February 9th at the Clinton Community Center. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

March 9th’s breakfast is sponsored by Stephen H. Day. April 13th’s breakfast is sponsored by Judge Brian Hunt. May 11th’s breakfast is sponsored by American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.