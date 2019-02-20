UTAS presents program on ticks

The UT Arboretum Society invites you to learn about ticks and tick-borne diseases on Tuesday, February 26, 7:00 -8:00 p.m. at the Roane State Community College, Oak Ridge Campus, City Room.

“Let’s Talk Ticks: Changing Patterns of Ticks & Tick-Borne Diseases in Tennessee Forests,” of interest to many as warm weather approaches, will be presented by Dr. Graham J. Hickling, UT Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries professor and past director of the University of Tennessee’s Center for Wildlife Health. Dr. Hickling recently received a National Science Foundation Emerging Infectious Disease award for his research on Lyme disease.

Dr. Hickling is studying several of the serious tick-vectored diseases in Tennessee, including ehrliosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Southern Tick associated rash illness. He has also studied the ecology of bovine tuberculosis and other wildlife diseases that affect humans.

For more information, contact Michelle Campanis at 865-483-7277 or mcampani@utk.edu. Registration is not required for this program.