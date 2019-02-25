Home / Local News / Update on bridge replacement
Lewallen Bridge (Photo by Oak Ridge Today)

Update on bridge replacement

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News

Updating the work being done on the Lewallen Bridge replacement project on Clinch Avenue in Clinton, project liaison Lynn Murphy says that construction continues on six underwater support columns drilled twenty-five feet deep within the bedrock.
Piers # 5 and # 4 are located in the river, requiring two columns each. Both underwater columns for Pier # 5 have been poured. One column for Pier # 4 has been poured, and the second is currently being drilled.
Piers # 3 and # 2 each require one underwater column. These will be located in the river inlet near the concrete walking trail.
The sanitary sewer line relocation project also continues. Delays were recently encountered when a natural gas line was excavated that conflicted with the required sewer line route.

Powell-Clinch Utility worked with the bridge contractor for over one week performing the necessary work.
The TDOT Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project began on September 17, 2018 and is scheduled for completion on August 31, 2021.

