Update: City looking for ‘permanent fix’ for section of Eagle Bend affected by landslide

As we have been reporting, a section of Eagle Bend Road between its intersection with Franklin Place and a private driveway at 1100 Eagle Bend is closed after last weekend’s rain caused a landslide that damaged the roadway.

City Manager Roger Houck told WYSH this morning that a geotechnical engineer has been out to survey the site and is expected back to take core samples of the area, with an eye toward a permanent solution. Houck says that the stretch of roadway that is affected has been a problem for the city in the past, with temporary fixes having been made several times in the past few years.

Houck said that “when TVA dropped the river [level] down, that’s when we had the most damage. When it dropped it way down, it actually undermined the stability of the [the slope] and when they raised it back up, it kinda washed it out again.”

Houck described what officials are leaning towards as that permanent solution as basically moving the roadway about 15 to 20 feet away from the side of the road closest to the river, cutting into the bank on the other side–which is owned by the city–to straighten out the curve and and make it more of a “permanent fix.”

Powell Clinch Utilities has a six- or eight-inch gas line in that curve, and that will also need to be moved if that option is used.

Preliminary indications are that the road will remain closed for between 4 to 6 weeks, but could be longer, according to Houck, depending on weather and other factors. City officials will not have a cost estimate for the project until the geotechnical reviews are completed and engineers make their recommendation.

In the meantime, motorists will need to use JD Yarnell Industrial Parkway as an alternate route.