TWRA seeks elk input

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources invites the public to attend an Elk Program Workshop to gather input regarding the elk program and implementation of the Strategic Elk Management Plan.

The plan was approved in March 2018 and can be viewed on the “Elk in Tennessee” page on the TWRA website https://www.tn.gov/twra. Information about the elk program will be shared, and attendees will be asked to provide any thoughts and suggestions about important items for the upcoming year.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ball Farm Event Center in Lafollette, located at 2107 General Carl W. Stiner Hwy (Hwy 63), LaFollette, TN 37766. Written comments will also be accepted by e-mail at Ask.TWRA@tn.gov or by mailing TWRA, 3030 Wildlife Way, Morristown, TN 37814. Please add “Elk Program Comments” in the subject line.