TVA is taking advantage of our dry weather to release water from Norris Dam in attempt to lower lake levels.

Water began spilling over the dam on Monday at a rate of 15,000 cubic feet per second and that rate is epxected to increase to 24,000 cubic feet per second on Tuesday.

TVA is advising people who live downstream from the dam on the Clinch River to be prepared for higher-than-normal river levels while the water is being spilled.