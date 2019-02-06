Tuesday basketball scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES TUESDAY FEBRUARY 5th

Campbell County girls 68 Clinton 45: Skyler Boshears scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half, while Madison Brady scored 14 of her 16 in the second half as the Lady Cougars notched the road win. Clinton lost its sixth in a row despite 14 points from Danyel Joy and 10 from Jasmine Moore.

Clinton boys 84 Campbell County 68: Luke Harrison scored 27 of his career-high 38 points n the second half as the Dragons pulled away at home for their third straight victory. Chase Lockard added 15 points on five three-pointers. Nate Walden led CCHS with 19, while Spencer Boshears added 18.

ELSEWHERE

Anderson County girls 74 Oliver Springs 43…Anderson County boys 69 Oliver Springs 34.

Coalfield girls 47 Harriman 31…Harriman boys 82 Coalfield 58.

Midway girls 62 Oakdale 34…Oakdale boys 85 Midway 67.

Powell girls 50 Fulton 41…Fulton boys 71 Powell 41.

Oneida girls 73 Rockwood 12…Oneida boys 55 Rockwood 44.

Sunbright girls 49 Wartburg 41…Wartburg boys 75 Sunbright 62.

Halls girls 62 Scott 50…Scott boys 69 Halls 50.

Kingston girls 56 Loudon 27…Loudon boys 81 Kingston 80.

Jellico girls 56 Tennessee School for the Deaf 49…Jellico boys 75 TSD 49.

Cocke County girls 67 Central 34…Cocke County boys 77 Central 52.