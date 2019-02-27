Tree damages home in Claxton

Following up on storm damage in Anderson County from last weekend’s heavy, persistent rainfall, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department did respond to a call about a tree falling onto a home in Claxton early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Yount Road by the homeowner, Mary “Robin” Lackey, at around 2 am after a large tree fell on to, and through her manufactured home. Deputies reported that there were no injuries but that the tree had damaged the roof as well as the guest bedroom and guest bathroom.

Claxton firefighters removed as much of the tree as they could and Ms. Lackey indicated she would be contacting her insurance company the following day.