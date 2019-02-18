Home / Featured / THP: Roane man killed in collision with train

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

A Rockwood man was killed Friday night when his car was struck by a train in Roane County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 28-year-old Jesse Shipwash of Rockwood had been parked on the railroad crossing on Spring City Highway shortly before 11 pm Friday, without its lights on. The THP says that a southbound Norfolk Southern freight train approached the crossing with all of its required warning signals, including lights and its horn, but that the car did not move. The train slammed into the passenger side of Shipwash’s Hyundai Accent and pushed it some 225 feet down the track before the car came to rest just off the right side of the tracks.

Shipwash died in the crash. No citations were issued and no criminal chargesd will be filed.

It remains unclear why Shipwash had parked on the train tracks.

