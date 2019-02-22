THP: Oliver Springs woman killed in crash

An Oliver Springs woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning on Laurel Road in Clinton.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 61-year-old Betty J. Webster of Oliver Springs had been driving east on Laurel shortly after 10 am Thursday in a 2004 Ford Taurus when her vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway, where it struck a culvert. The car became airborne and hit a tree before flipping over and coming to rest on its roof.

THP Trooper Jacob Wiser’s report indicates that while she was wearing her seatbelt, that Ms. Webster had the belt’s shoulder strap under her left arm and not across the shoulder. His report indicates that had she been wearing it properly, it may have changed the outcome of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash, but tests have been ordered as is standard procedure in fatal accidents.

No other vehicles were involved in Thursday’s wreck.