THP: Man facing charges in deadly head-on collision

An Anderson County man is facing charges connected to a deadly head-on collision that occurred late Friday afternoon on Clinton Highway.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 36-year-old Timothy Gribble had been driving south in the 3300 block of Clinton Highway shortly before 5:30 pm Friday, when his vehicle left his lane and crossed into the northbound lanes. There, his car collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Robert West of Harriman.

West was killed in the crash, while Gribble suffered injuries, the nature and severity of which were not immediately available.

The trooper’s report indicates that standard blood tests were administered to both drivers, and Gribble was found to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, although again, the report does not go into specifics about they type of drug.

Gribble is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges in the wreck.