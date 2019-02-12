Home / Obituaries / Theresa Long, age 51, of Briceville

Theresa Long, age 51, of Briceville

Theresa Long, age 51, of Briceville, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Lake City, TN to the late Gideon and Myrtle Ward Parks on December 18, 1967. Theresa was a member of the Laurel Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors especially, riding side by sides, shooting, hunting petrified rocks, fishing and gardening. Theresa was a loving mother and wife. She will be dearly missed.

Survived by:

Husband……Philip Long
Sons…………Paul Long and Ronnie Long
Siblings……Barbara Long, Ricky Parks, Lisa Krushensky, Brian Parks
Mother-in-law….Cleta Long
Brothers-in-law…..Ricky Long and Dennis Long

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Jason Goans officiating. Theresa’s interment will be held at Indian Bluff Cemetery on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11AM. www.holleygambe.com

