TDOT: Workers will try to keep one lane open at slide scene

Clarifying the status of the repairs underway on Highway 116 in Anderson County, TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said this morning that one lane of the roadway between Indian Fork Lane and Bunch Cemetery is open, with a temporary traffic signal in place.

Nagi says that TDOT is hoping to keep one lane open during the repairs, but added that if they feel that keeping that lane open could pose a hazard to drivers, the other lane could also be closed as well. Work to remove loose soil, shore up and reconstruct that portion of the road is expected to last between three to four weeks, according to TDOT, which urged all motorists in that area to use caution as workers will often be present.

The section of roadway was washed out when last week’s torrential rains caused a landslide.

Anderson County District 4 Commissioner Tim Isbel also encourages anyone affected by the repair project to attend this Saturday’s Briceville Volunteer Fire Department Chili Supper and not only enjoy some great dinner for a great cause, but also to discuss alternate routes around the site.

The Chili Supper will begin at 5 pm in the cafeteria of Briceville Elementary School at 103 Slatestone Road. Admission is $3 for kids between the ages of 5 and 12, and $5 for adults ages 13 and up. That price includes a bowl of chili or soup, bread, dessert and a drink.

A live auction will follow.