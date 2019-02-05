Suspect who fled December traffic stop nabbed

Late last month, a man who eluded Clinton Police after fleeing from officers following a traffic stop in December was apprehended.

On December 2nd, a Clinton police officer performed a traffic stop on a BMW sedan for having a headlight out on South Seivers Boulevard. He reported that the driver had started to get out of the car but was ordered to stay inside the vehicle. At that point, the report states the driver drove away, before crashing the car in the 300 block of Hillcrest Street.

The man then got out of the car and fled into the nearby woods on foot, throwing a backpack down near the treeline as he ran. Officers lost sight of the fleeing suspect and returned to the area where the backpack had been discarded.

Inside, they reported finding a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol and two magazines with ammunition as well as a glass jar containing a little over 5.7 grams of marijuana, 12 Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia. They also came across a cell phone and the suspect’s wallet, complete with an ID card and $118 in cash.

Using the information from the vehicle, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Dylan Cheyene Hendricks of Clinton. While the circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear, Anderson County Jail records indicate he was apprehended on January 27th by an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy and, as of this morning (February 5th), remained in custody. Hendricks is charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, evading arrest and a host of traffic violations, including driving without a license. His bond totals $87,500.