State Corrections employee indicted in Anderson incident

A Tennessee Department of Corrections employee was indicted earlier this month by an Anderson County grand jury in connection to an incident that occurred in late September.

31-year-old Chad Reep of Powell was indicted February 5th on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, felony vandalism and felony reckless endangerment in connection to an incident that occurred the night of September 22nd or the early morning hours of the 23rd.

The incident report from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department shows that deputies were called to the Git N Go on North Seivers Boulevard early on the morning of September 23rd. There, they made contact with Brian Hutson, who told officers that he had returned home that morning at around 4:30 am to find that someone had apparently fired a weapon through his glass front door and through the wall beneath a window. Deputies followed to him to his home on Norris Freeway in Heiskell and observed that the glass front door had been shattered and discovered a bullet hole in the siding in front of the home. Inside the living room, deputies found what appeared to be bullet holes in a recliner, a TV and the wall behind the TV.

Reep has reportedly been in an ongoing dispute with Hutson, but the indictments do not indicate a specific motive for the alleged crime. No one was in the house at the time of the incident, which occurred sometime late on the night of September 22nd or early in the morning of the 23rd, but the indictment alleges that Reep caused between $2500 to $10,000 worth of damage.

Reep is employed with the state Department of Correction’s Probation and Parole office in Knox County.

He was taken into custody by Sheriff’s deputies and agents from the US Marshal’s Office and booked into the Anderson County Jail on the morning of February 11th. He was released a few hours later after posting a $25,000 bond. Reep is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday February 25th on the charges.

We will continue to follow this story for you.