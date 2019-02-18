Home / Obituaries / Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman

Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman

Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston.  Sonya was employed as a Title Clerk at Jerry Duncan Ford in Harriman.  She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing.  Preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Marie Brown Brooks; brothers, Michael Brooks and Charlie Brooks, Jr.; sisters, Anita Bradley, Teresa Henderson, Stephanie Brooks; nephew, Brandon Henderson.

SURVIVORS

Father                  Charlie Brooks of Harriman

Sister                    Darlene Chumney and husband, Terry of McDonough, GA

Nieces                   Jennifer Melton and husband, Jamie of Rockwood

                              Leigh-Ann Branham and husband, Steve of Kingston

                              Heather Stooksbury of Kingston

                              Courtney Belcher and husband, Jason of Kingston

                              Hope West of McDonough, Georgia

                             Whitney Chumney of McDonough, Georgia

Great-nieces & nephews         

Haveyn Stooksbury, Shelby Belcher, Behret Branham, Avery Branham, Jessie Branham, Chelsey Belcher, and Samuel West

Special Friends     Holly Davis, Tammy Goddard, Darlene Limburg, Kim Cantrell, and Stacey Wilson

A host extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service at 6:00 PM, with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Tuesday at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman for a 11:00 AM graveside service.  In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Foundation at www.lfsassociation.org/donate. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of these arrangements.

