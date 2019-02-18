Sonya Brooks, age 50, of Harriman passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Sonya was employed as a Title Clerk at Jerry Duncan Ford in Harriman. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Marie Brown Brooks; brothers, Michael Brooks and Charlie Brooks, Jr.; sisters, Anita Bradley, Teresa Henderson, Stephanie Brooks; nephew, Brandon Henderson.

SURVIVORS

Father Charlie Brooks of Harriman

Sister Darlene Chumney and husband, Terry of McDonough, GA

Nieces Jennifer Melton and husband, Jamie of Rockwood

Leigh-Ann Branham and husband, Steve of Kingston

Heather Stooksbury of Kingston

Courtney Belcher and husband, Jason of Kingston

Hope West of McDonough, Georgia

Whitney Chumney of McDonough, Georgia

Great-nieces & nephews

Haveyn Stooksbury, Shelby Belcher, Behret Branham, Avery Branham, Jessie Branham, Chelsey Belcher, and Samuel West

Special Friends Holly Davis, Tammy Goddard, Darlene Limburg, Kim Cantrell, and Stacey Wilson

A host extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service at 6:00 PM, with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Tuesday at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman for a 11:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Foundation at www.lfsassociation.org/donate. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of these arrangements.