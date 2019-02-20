Smokies to host Walters State in exhibition

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will play Walters State Community College in an exhibition game on April 3, 2019 at Smokies Stadium. The game will have a start time of 7:00 PM and will be a 7-inning contest.

Ticket prices for the exhibition game will be $10 for general admission, $7 for students/children, $5 for Walters State faculty/staff, and $5 for groups of 50 or more.

Walters State Community College competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Senators baseball team finished the 2018 season as NJCAA runners-up, falling to Chipola College in the National Championship.

Tickets will available for purchase at a later date. For more information, call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.