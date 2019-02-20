Home / Local Sports / Smokies to host Walters State in exhibition

Smokies to host Walters State in exhibition

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 10 Views

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the team will play Walters State Community College in an exhibition game on April 3, 2019 at Smokies Stadium. The game will have a start time of 7:00 PM and will be a 7-inning contest.  

Ticket prices for the exhibition game will be $10 for general admission, $7 for students/children, $5 for Walters State faculty/staff, and $5 for groups of 50 or more.  

Walters State Community College competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The Senators baseball team finished the 2018 season as NJCAA runners-up, falling to Chipola College in the National Championship. 

Tickets will available for purchase at a later date. For more information, call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300. 

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Annett captures first series win at Daytona

(MRN) Michael Annett captured his first career Xfinity Series win in Saturday’s NASCAR Racing Experience …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.