Home / Community Bulletin Board / Shoe drive to help developing nations, local animals

Shoe drive to help developing nations, local animals

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

Donate your old but wearable, gently-used, or no-longer-needed shoes to the Helping Paws Animal Network and help out not one, but two, worthy causes at the same time.

HPAN will be collecting shoes of every type through Earth Day (April 22nd, 2019) at the Mail Center and National Martial Arts of Oak Ridge, both of which are located on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The collected shoes are used in developing nations for impoverished people to start, maintain and grow a micro-enterprise. The shoes will help create a sustainable economic impact in countries that need it most.

HPAN will receive $1000 if they can collect 2500 pairs of shoes by April 22nd.

HPAN is a 501(c)3 organization that relies on the generosity of the community to continue its mission of helping local rescue organizations.

For more information, visit www.helpingpawsanimalnetwork.org or send an email to info@helpingpawsanimalnetwork.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Landslide affects CUB access road

A landslide occurred Saturday about 6:30 p.m. that affects a CUB access road in Clinton. It …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.