Shoe drive to help developing nations, local animals

Donate your old but wearable, gently-used, or no-longer-needed shoes to the Helping Paws Animal Network and help out not one, but two, worthy causes at the same time.

HPAN will be collecting shoes of every type through Earth Day (April 22nd, 2019) at the Mail Center and National Martial Arts of Oak Ridge, both of which are located on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The collected shoes are used in developing nations for impoverished people to start, maintain and grow a micro-enterprise. The shoes will help create a sustainable economic impact in countries that need it most.

HPAN will receive $1000 if they can collect 2500 pairs of shoes by April 22nd.

HPAN is a 501(c)3 organization that relies on the generosity of the community to continue its mission of helping local rescue organizations.

For more information, visit www.helpingpawsanimalnetwork.org or send an email to info@helpingpawsanimalnetwork.org.