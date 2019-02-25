Section of Eagle Bend Road in Clinton closed due to landslide

The City of Clinton Public Works Department is announcing that a section of Eagle Bend Road, between the intersection of Franklin Place and a private driveway at 1100 Eagle Bend Road, has been closed due to a landslide. Barricades and advance warning signs have been installed.

This section of road is where a guard rail is located in a sharp curve and on a steep slope near the Clinch River. It is believed that fluctuating river levels, related to the recent flooding rains, may have contributed to the problem. Geotechnical engineering assistance is being requested and a plan for repairs will be announced soon.

We will provide an estimate for the duration of the road closure later this week. Until then, motorists will need to use J.D. Yarnell Industrial Parkway as an alternate route.