Home / Community Bulletin Board / Section of Eagle Bend Road in Clinton closed due to landslide

Section of Eagle Bend Road in Clinton closed due to landslide

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The City of Clinton Public Works Department is announcing that a section of Eagle Bend Road, between the intersection of Franklin Place and a private driveway at 1100 Eagle Bend Road, has been closed due to a landslide. Barricades and advance warning signs have been installed.

This section of road is where a guard rail is located in a sharp curve and on a steep slope near the Clinch River. It is believed that fluctuating river levels, related to the recent flooding rains, may have contributed to the problem. Geotechnical engineering assistance is being requested and a plan for repairs will be announced soon.

We will provide an estimate for the duration of the road closure later this week. Until then, motorists will need to use J.D. Yarnell Industrial Parkway as an alternate route.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell authorities busy Friday

Law enforcement officers in Campbell County were busy once again on Friday, conducting not one, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.