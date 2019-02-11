Home / Obituaries / Sammie Ruth Walker Dake age 71 of Heiskell

Sammie Ruth Walker Dake age 71 of Heiskell, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.  Mrs. Dake was a member of Greenway Baptist Church in Wolf Valley and Retired from Rex Nord in Clinton.  She loved reading her Bible, playing computer games and taking care of her family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dake; parents, Owen and Irene Walker; and sisters, Ollie Hooks and Shirley Sands.

She is survived by her children, Donna Dake, Reatha (James) Hall, Sarah Brooks and William Ralph Dake; grandchildren, Shanon Conner, Cody Conner and Taylor Guffey, and Tyler Davis; great grandchild, Journey Guffey; brothers, William (Barbara) Walker and Bob Walker; sisters, Martha (David) Myers and Vivian Kelley; brother-in-law, Dale Dake; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.  Funeral services will follow at 7 PM. 

