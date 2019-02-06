RSCC in OR holding book sale

The Coffey Library at Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge campus will host its annual “Love Your Library” book sale on Monday, February 25, and Tuesday, February 26, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The sale will include fiction, non-fiction, hardback books, paperbacks, textbooks, cookbooks, foreign language, children’s books, craft books, and much more, a press release said. Only cash and checks will be accepted. Checks need to be payable to the Roane State Foundation. Prices range from $1-3.

The Oak Ridge campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue. For more information, contact Christi Moss at (865) 481-2004, ext. 4739 or mosscl@roanestate.edu.