1 day ago Obituaries

Robert Bond Hearne, Jr. age 88 of Lafollette, TN, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. After retiring as a principal from Okaloosa County School District in Niceville, FL, he and his wife Nancy retired to the Lafollette, TN. He became owner and operator of Valley Milling Feed. Robert served in the Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and was a decorated veteran.  He enjoyed honoring fellow veterans by actively serving in the Campbell County Honor Guard.  He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lafollette.

Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Bond, Sr. and Maurine Hearne; sister, Doris Hearne Willoughby and nephew, Bill Willoughby.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy Hearne; son, Robert M. Hearne (Patricia) of Pigeon Forge, TN; daughters, Nancy H. Lambert (Russell) of Phoenix, AZ, Mary H. Wright of Atlanta, Ga, Linda H. Jackson (Leon) of Houston, TX and Helen H. Duncan of Kennesaw, GA; 10 Grandchildren and six great grandchildren; nephew, Gary Willoughby (Jennifer); along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Lafollette with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 1 pm. Rev. Chris J. Stanfield officiating.  Full military honors will be provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

