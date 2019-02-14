Home / Featured / Roane woman indicted over false assault claims

An investigation by the TBI has resulted in the indictment of a Rockwood woman on charges of filing a false report and retaliation for past action.

On January 6th, at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, the TBI began investigating a report filed on the same day by a woman named Christy Hunter.  According to a TBI news release, she alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a Rockwood Police Officer during her arrest on suspicion of shoplifting. 

During the course of the investigation, agents gathered evidence that showed the allegations had “no merit.”

On Monday, the Roane County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging the 42-year-old Hunter with one count each of filing a false report and one count of retaliation for past action. 

Wednesday, Hunter was arrested and booked into the Roane County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

