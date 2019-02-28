Home / Featured / Roane officials say flooding caused millions in damages

Roane officials say flooding caused millions in damages

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson said Wednesday that the county has suffered at least $3 million worth of damage to county roads due to last weekend’s heavy rain and the resulting flooding.

Ferguson said he has called the mayor, county commissioners, and other county leaders and invited them to tour and assess the damage with him this Saturday, March 2. 

So far, total storm damage in Roane County, including businesses and homes, has been estimated to be as high as $4 million, but the final totals will not be known until all of the water recedes and more complete damage assessments carried out.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Shoe drive to help developing nations, local animals

Donate your old but wearable, gently-used, or no-longer-needed shoes to the Helping Paws Animal Network …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.