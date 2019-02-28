Roane officials say flooding caused millions in damages

Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson said Wednesday that the county has suffered at least $3 million worth of damage to county roads due to last weekend’s heavy rain and the resulting flooding.

Ferguson said he has called the mayor, county commissioners, and other county leaders and invited them to tour and assess the damage with him this Saturday, March 2.

So far, total storm damage in Roane County, including businesses and homes, has been estimated to be as high as $4 million, but the final totals will not be known until all of the water recedes and more complete damage assessments carried out.