Roane man found guilty in child’s death, sentenced to life without parole

Friday, a Roane County jury took less than an hour to find a man guilty on all charges for his role in the 2012 death of his 2-year-old son, and on Saturday, 33-year-old Matthew Dotson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Two-year-old Clifford Dotson weighed only about 12 pounds at the time of his death, and an autopsy determined that he had died of malnutrition. Investigators say that Baby Clifford spent most of his life in a car seat and was fed only once a day.

Dotson’s wife–Clifford’s mother, Amanda Dotson, pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder in the fall of 2018 and is now serving a 40-year prison sentence.