Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said over the weekend that his office is investigating the possible overdose of a child that was reported to them last week.

Deputies responded to a home on Rhonda Way last week.

Investigators say the child apparently got into suboxone strips. Deputies reported that the child was alert when taken to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

The child’s condition, along with their age and gender, has not been released, and the incident still under investigation.