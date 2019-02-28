Rev. Gary M. Breazeale, age 64, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born November 10, 1954 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of New Mountain View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs where he had pastored until his health issues recently made it impossible for him to continue but he never gave up caring and praying for his church family. He had been a dedicated minister for over 44 years and had pastored several Baptist churches during his ministry. Gary was owner & operator of GMB Consulting of Kingston. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, James “Buck” and Willette Breazeale.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 46 years

Lavonna Humphreys Breazeale of Kingston

Sons & Daughters-in-law

Jim & Misty Breazeale, Paul & Mandy Breazeale, all of Kingston

Grandchildren

Eli Breazeale, Joshua Breazeale, Logan Breazeale, Tommy Breazeale & Cierra Sheldon

Brothers-in-law

Don Humphreys and Tommy Humphreys & wife, Debbie, all of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of dear friends

The family would like to extend special thanks to DaVita Dialysis Clinic, Dr. Singh and his staff, also to Covenant Care & Hospice for providing him excellent medical care during his illness.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the church with Rev. Joseph Copeland & Rev. David Coffman officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 396 Harvey Road, Kingston, TN 37763. He will be laid to rest following the service at Tennessee Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.