Rennova Health purchases Jellico Community Hospital

Rennova Health Company announced this week that it has purchased Jellico Community Hospital.

In a press release, the company said it has entered into a “definitive asset purchase agreement” to buy the hospital.

Rennova already owns two other East Tennessee hospitals: Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida and Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

“This third hospital is situated near our Oneida and Jamestown based hospitals and further expands our footprint in the rural hospital sector in keeping with our business strategy,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova said in the release. “We believe having a number of hospitals in the same geographic location creates a number of synergies and efficiencies and we look forward to this acquisition adding to revenue and value in the first quarter of 2019.”

Jellico Community Hospital is a fully operational 54-bed acute care facility that offers comprehensive services, including diagnostic imaging, radiology, surgery (general, gynecological and vascular), nuclear medicine, wound care and hyperbaric medicine, intensive care, emergency care, and physical therapy.

Jellico Community Hospital is accredited by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality and the lab within the hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission and is “committed to high standards of excellence,” according to the release.

In 2015, Jellico Community Hospital was one of just 251 hospitals out of 3,500 across the country to receive a “5-star” rating for patient satisfaction, according to a Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Provider and Systems survey conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The CarePlus Center offers sophisticated testing capabilities and compassionate care, all in a modern, patient-friendly, environment. Services include Diagnostic Imaging Services, X-ray, Mammography, Bone Densitometry, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Physical Therapy and Laboratory Services on a walk-in basis.

“We are pleased to have secured a new agreement to complete this acquisition. The addition of this hospital is expected to initially add in excess of $12 million of collectable revenue per annum to Rennova,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova. “We are confident that owning a third hospital in a close geographic proximity to our other two Tennessee based hospitals offers a number of synergies and efficiencies for the provision of services and management and look forward to providing an excellent and complete service to the local community.”