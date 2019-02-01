REMINDER: Cold War Patriots holding information meetings Feb. 5-8

Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, has announced that the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) has approved a special exposure cohort (SEC) petition to expand benefits coverage for Y-12 workers. CWP is hosting free informational meetings in Tennessee on Feb. 5-8 (see schedule below) to share the new information and help workers determine if they are eligible for new monetary compensation or expanded health benefits under the new standards.

“This is exciting news for the thousands of­­­­­­­­­ workers who were previously denied or have never applied but could now qualify for monetary compensation up to $400,000 plus free health benefits,” says Tim Lerew, CWP Chairperson. “This SEC removes a number of hurdles for workers who have previously applied for a U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card and were denied or those who have an application pending.” Lerew adds that those who already have a white card could be eligible for even more benefits under the expanded list of cancers the SEC covers.

Any employee of the U.S. Department of Energy, its predecessor agencies, and contractors and subcontractors who worked at the Y-12 Plant between Jan. 1, 1958, and Dec. 31, 1976, could be eligible for fast-tracked benefits. “We encourage anyone who worked at the Y-12 Plant during this timeframe to come to our meeting to learn more about this expanded SEC. There are a few qualifications you must meet, and we will be educating attendees on those qualifications as well as letting them know what steps they need to take to apply,” says Lerew.

Cold War Patriots’ Y-12 SEC Informational Meetings (10 a.m. or 1 p.m.). The 10 a.m. morning meetings are for those who have their U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card, have an EEOICPA claim pending, or have been denied for benefits. The afternoon meetings, at 1 p.m., are for those who have never applied for benefits or those who previously believed they were not eligible for benefits.

Oak Ridge Tuesday, Feb. 5…DoubleTree by Hilton…215 S. Illinois Ave….Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Kingston Wednesday, Feb. 6…Noah’s Event Venue (0.2 miles southeast of Food City)…1200 Ladd Landing Blvd….Kingston, Tenn.

Knoxville Thursday, Feb. 7…O’Connor Senior Center…611 Winona St….Knoxville, Tenn.

Oliver Springs Friday, Feb. 8…Beech Park Church…1085 E. Tri County Blvd….Oliver Springs, Tenn.

Visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989 for more information.