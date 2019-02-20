Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: ASAP Ally voting still open, winner to be announced March 1st

Reminder: ASAP Ally voting still open, winner to be announced March 1st

Jim Harris

We have a couple of reminders from our friends at ASAP of Anderson.

First, they will be holding their annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet next Friday, March 1st at 12 noon, at Calhoun’s in Oak Ridge. ASAP asks that if you are planning on attending to please RSVP by the end of the day this Friday, February 22nd. You can do that by phone by calling 865-457-3007 or by email by sending a message to asapofanderson@gmail.com.

During the banquet, ASAP will be celebrating 10 years of prevention efforts, honoring its volunteers and recognizing the candidates for this year’s Ally of the Year competition, thhe winner of which will be also be announced.

Voting for ASAP of Anderson’s Ally of the Year will continue through Monday February 25th.

Nominated by their peers, members of the community compete to be named the Anderson County Ally of the Year.

2019 Ally of the Year candidates are

Lisa Downard (Oak Ridge Schools Preschool)

The competition is simple. The candidate with the most votes at the end of the campaign wins. One dollar = One vote. The 2019 Ally of the Year campaign runs February 1st through February 25th. Voting will close at 5:00PM on February 25th. To learn more or to vote for your Ally of the Year candidate, visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org/ally. The winner will be announced at ASAP’s Annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet on March 1st.

