Region tourneys underway: Dragons, Lady Mavs ousted; Oak Ridge boys & girls advance

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL REGION QUARTERFINALS

GIRLS…FRIDAY

Region 2AAA: Maryville 82 Anderson County 59…AC’s season ends at 17-16.

Oak Ridge 50 William Blount 29…Campbell County 71 Farragut 66…Bearden 59 Powell 26.

Region 2AA: Pigeon Forge 55 Kingston 40…Alcoa 67 Carter 41…Gatlinburg-Pittman 64 Austin-East 25…Northview Academy 48 Fulton 33.

Region 2A: Tellico Plains 52 Oliver Springs 35 (OS done at 15-18)…Sunbright 52 Lookout Valley 34…Midway 62 CSAS 25…Oneida 78 Sale Creek 25.

BOYS…SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Region 2AAA: Catholic 84 Clinton 56…Catholic (25-6) overpowered Clinton at home in a game delayed one day by flooding in Knoxville. Irish guard B.J. Edwards poured in 34 points on a night when the Dragons held their own defensively against Catholic’s 6-9 and 6-11 post players, holding Akeem Odusipe (9 pts.) and Handje Tamba (5) to a combined 14 points.

The Dragons were undone by an inability to hit shots from the outside and ended their season at 19-15 despite 17 points from Evan Winchester. Luke Harrison and Trace Wandell added 11 points each for CHS.

Region 2AAA (continued): Oak Ridge 78 West 63…Maryville 80 Karns 72…Bearden 71 Central 38.

Region 2AA: Carter 69 Scott 49…Alcoa 72 Union County 54…Austin-East 74 Gibbs 60…Fulton 78 Pigeon Forge 45.

Region 2A: Oneida 61 Lookout Valley 54…CSAS 49 Rockwood 37…Sunbright/Tellico Plains and Copper Basin/Harriman rescheduled for Monday February 25th due to weekend flooding.

GIRLS REGION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Region 2AAA at Oak Ridge: 6:00, Campbell County vs. Maryville…7:30, Bearden at Oak Ridge.

Region 2AA: 6:00, Northview Academy vs. Pigeon Forge…7:30, Alcoa vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman.

Region 2A: 6:00 Midway vs. Sunbright…7:30, Oneida vs. Tellico Plains.

BOYS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Region 2AAA at Oak Ridge: 6:00, Bearden vs. Maryville…7:30, Catholic at Oak Ridge.

Region 2AA: 6:00, Carter vs. Austin-East…7:45, Alcoa vs. Fulton

Region 2A: Schedule TBD after results of Monday’s quarterfinal games.