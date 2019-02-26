Home / Obituaries / Rebecca Maxine Hayes, age 69, of Briceville

Rebecca Maxine Hayes, age 69, of Briceville

Rebecca Maxine Hayes, age 69, of Briceville, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Henry and Marie Cherry on September 15, 1949. Rebecca was a member of the Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church, where she loved attending church and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, John Hayes Sr.; sisters, Teresa Vatalaro, Norma Macintosh, Peggy Mayle, Jean Rachko, Patricia Daughtery; brothers, Joe Cherry and Bill Cherry; Brother-in-law, Keller Daughtery; sisters-in-law, Annette Braswell, Henrietta Moser and Evelyn Hayes.

Survived by:

Children…………….Kim Paris and husband Joe
                               John Hayes Jr. and wife Kim
                               Jodie Alley and husband Shannon
Grandchildren….Melanie York, Cody Alley and wife Breyanna, Zachery Long, Chad Alley and wife        
                              Emily, Tori Hayes, Logan Hayes, Kaleasha Welch and Kala Welch
Great grandchildren…..Gabe and Bella York, Riley and Cooper Alley, Madelyn Welch

Brother…………….Johnny Cherry and wife Marlene
Brothers-in-law……Ricky Hayes and wife Mildred, Billy Hayes, Von Moser and Curly Rachko
Sisters-in-law……..Doris Bunch and husband Wesley, Sharon Tindell and husband Tony
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Rickey Hayes and Rev. Troy Harmon officiating. Her graveside service will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11am at the Anderson Memorial Garden. www.holleygamble.com

