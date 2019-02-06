Home / Featured / RCSO investigating possible drug overdose

RCSO investigating possible drug overdose

Investigators in Roane County are trying to determine how a one-year-old child was able to overdose on Suboxone, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

In a press release from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jack Stockton said investigators and an ambulance responded to a home in Rockwood on January 31, where “it was apparent that the child was having some symptoms that are not typical of a child of that age.”

Investigators determined that the child may have ingested Suboxone. Authorities have not released any information as to how the child was able to get their hands on it.

The child was flown by Lifestar to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for treatment. Investigators say the child is recovering, but have not released any information like the child’s name or condition..

The sheriff says his office is working closely with the District Attorney General’s office and the Department of Children’s Services in the investigation, and charges are pending.

